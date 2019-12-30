Law enforcement officials say they have had to change their staffing to ensure that their departments are complying with new discovery reforms that will be implemented this week.
Lockport Police Chief Steven Abbott said he has selected Officer Tricia Vosburg to be the department's compliance officer. In that position, she will be in charge of ensuring that every arrest has the required evidence sent to the district attorney's office.
"Whenever we make an arrest we are required to send to the DA's office the initial arrest report. And then all of the documentation is then digitized and scanned and sent to them in a complete folder of all the information we have," Abbott said. "We have to verify and sign off that we have turned over all information, whether it be paper, whether it be digital media, phones ... all that information is turned over to the court."
Abbott said it's a "daunting task," adding that they don't know how many hours Vosburg will have to commit to discovery requirements.
Niagara County Undersheriff Michael Filicetti echoed Abbott calling the reforms a "substantial workload increase."
His office has had to add a senior dispatcher to facilitate just the 911 call requests. In the forensics lab, a clerical position has been moved from part time to full time to allow for lab results to be facilitated. A new assistant network administrator has also been hired to deal with the technological needs of the sheriff's office.
