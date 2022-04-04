Dispatch upgrades going live April 25

The Motorola Solutions Inc. upgrade to the Lockport Police Department’s dispatch unit will “go live” on April 25 when Lockport police officers will have the same capability as the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office’s dispatch unit.
One of the criticisms of the city’s former system was that calls within the city made on a cell phone went to the NCSO’s dispatch unit. Police Board member Miles Patterson asked if this had changed. The answer, according to Police Chief Steve Abbott, is no.
Abbott said if it’s a cell phone, it’ll transfer it to the county, but the county can immediately transfer it to Lockport Police and both systems will show the same information.
Abbott also said that Attorney Letitia Jones’s concerns regarding the Lockport Police’s dispatch were addressed through this upgrade.
“I believe it does,” Abbott said.
While Emergency Medical Service (EMS) calls will still go through the county after the system is operational in the city, that will change after approximately 14 weeks while officers are going through training with the system.
“We are getting an automated, customized card system where we can log in,” Officer Bill Jones said during a presentation to the Police Board. “… It prompts us what questions to ask. We’re not medical experts, but while we’re dispatching for medical personnel, they might want to know some of this stuff. … while we’re asking these questions and keeping the medical personnel updated, we’re also providing them recommendations, walking them through their emergencies.”
Some of the technology that will be a part of the upgrade is being able to text 911 if the victim cannot safely make a call.
"I can send a text message saying somebody's got me in the closet and tied up and I don't want them to hear me talking," Police Board Chair Flora Hawkins asked. "I can send you a text message and you can send me help?"
Abbott confirmed that was the case.
Jones also noted that working with the upgrade goes beyond technology, it also involves sharing its Emergency Medical Director Mike O’Brien.
“We have the same equipment as the county. We’re having the same program and company as the county. Now we’re going to have the same emergency medical director as the county,” Jones said. “The emergency medical director is a doctor. He specializes in emergency medicine. He’s also medical director for Mercy Flight and he’s at ECMC. He also has degrees in Criminology and Criminal Justice, so he actually understands law enforcement as well as medicine. He will have the ability to audit us as far the medical side as well as inspect our equipment.”
