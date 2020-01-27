Dispatching capacity fully restored at LPD

Police Chief Steven Abbott says Lockport Police Department's dispatching system is back to 100 percent functionality, after the necessary tools were donated to LPD to repair parts of the system.
Last summer, it was reported that the department was down to one dispatch station, after the failure of the other two, and also that the city was down to two of its six trunk lines. At the time, it was believed that these lines were unrepairable due to their age.
With repairs that were performed last week, LPD is back to having three working dispatching stations and six working trunk lines.
Abbott said the donated parts resulted in the city's police dispatching situation being at "100 percent functionality." He declined to identify the donor, who wished to remain anonymous.
"That's a benefit to the citizens," Abbott told the Union-Sun & Journal on Monday.
With the dispatch system being fully functional, it is now unclear whether the city will continue looking into consolidation of LPD dispatching with county dispatching.
The Niagara County Legislature had approved a resolution last fall offering a separate dispatch frequency for LPD on the county system, at no cost to the city, but the resolution required a signed deal with the mayor and Hickory Club, the police officers' union.
Mayor Michelle Roman said the dispatch fix comes as a relief, as it will allow her to "try to work out what's best for the city without having to worry."
She said there is not much of an update on her negotiations with Hickory Club, since she last talked with union leaders after her re-election this past November.
Hickory Club president Kevin Lucinksi declined to comment Monday on the state of union negotiations with Roman, but called the repairs to LPD's dispatching system "great for the citizens."
