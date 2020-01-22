District attorney to probe robocalls

LOCKPORT -- The Niagara County District Attorney says she will open a "special investigation" into a series of robocalls that targeted the newly elected chair of the Niagara County Legislature Rebecca Wydysh, and other Republican lawmakers, in the wake of the county's hiring of a former state senate aide who was accused of sexual harassment more than a decade ago.
The calls, placed to residents in Lewiston and other parts of the county, criticized Wydysh and her Republican colleagues in the legislature for not doing more to prevent the hiring of Glenn Aronow as the county's new senior employment and training coordinator.
The calls, which indicated they were paid for by an organization called the Niagara County Professional Women's Club, referenced Aronow's involvement in a high-profile sexual harassment case dating back to 2009 when he was an employee in the office of the state Senate Majority. The calls suggest that by allowing Aronow to be hired, Wydysh and other Republican county lawmakers were doing a disservice to their female constituents. The Buffalo News also reported Wednesday that one of version of the calls accused Wydysh of being a part of the county's "old boys network."
District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said she was taking the action on the robocalls after receiving a letter, early Wednesday afternoon, from the legislature's Majority Leader, Randy Bradt, R-North Tonawanda. In his letter, Wojtaszek said Bradt complained about the contents of the robocall.
"I received a letter from Legislator Bradt asking me to investigate (the robocall)," Wojtaszek said. "Based on that, I will open a special investigation file."
Wojtaszek did not indicate what crimes might be linked to the call.
Robocalls from anonymous sources are not unusual during election season in Niagara County and previous versions have involved accusations of inappropriate behavior or wrongdoing on the part of candidates representing both sides of the political aisle. Calls of this nature are in violation of Federal Trade Commission rules if they do not include a reference to an organization or individual who paid for them.
In response to a question about whether her office would look into any other anonymous robocalls that have been made in connection with political campaigns in Niagara County in the past, Wojtaszek said, "No one has ever asked since I have been here."
The recent robocalls targeting Wydysh and other Republican county lawmakers followed a bid earlier this week by Democrats in the county legislature to adopt a resolution that would bar the county from hiring a sex offender or any person involved in a sexual harassment suit with a settlement tied to public funds. The resolution was sent to committee during Tuesday's legislature meeting.
Aronow, who represented the City of Lockport in the county legislature for two terms before resigning in 2006, was accused of sexual harassment by a former Senate Majority Office staffer in 2009. The staffer first complained about Aronow’s behavior in February 2008, leading Aronow to leave the majority office that March to take a job as a director of governmental relations with the Buffalo Niagara Partnership. He later became the director of community affairs under former state Sen. George Maziarz. He left that job in December 2011.
The sexual harassment case, which also named the Senate Majority Office and state Attorney General as defendants, was ultimately settled for $75,000, along with $15,000 in attorney fees.
During a 2018 interview with the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, Aronow said he wished he had done more to fight the sexual harassment allegations, describing his failure to do so as one of the biggest regrets of his life.
During the interview with the newspaper, Aronow suggested political forces weighed on his decision to settle the case. Had he refused to settle, Aronow said the Senate Majority would have tried to saddle him with the cost of damages and attorney fees.
“I knew absolutely, unequivocally that I did nothing wrong, and I had to fight this,” Aronow said. “But the Senate Majority is telling me, ‘If you don’t settle this we’re going to come after you financially, you’re going be financially liable. Senator Maziarz is indirectly and directly telling me I have to settle this."
