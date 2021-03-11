The filing of fraudulent unemployment insurance claims using stolen identities is an ongoing problem, Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman says.
Seaman's office is working closely with the state Department of Labor to address the problem, he announced on Thursday.
“We continue to hear from people all over Niagara County who have had unemployment insurance claims filed in their names that they have nothing to do with,” Seaman said. “We have had a significant number of Niagara County government employees impacted and the Department of Labor has identified more than 500,000 fake claims across the state."
"The breadth of this criminal activity is staggering and could impact anyone so people should remain vigilant.”
Seaman urged residents not to ignore any notices they may receive from the Department of Labor about unemployment benefits.
“Some people have gotten correspondence from DOL ... and just assumed it was junk mail or sent in error when in reality, it was a sign their identify has been stolen,” he said.
State labor officials believe criminals are getting personal information from the dark web, possibly from previous breaches of security at banks, credit agencies or other businesses, according to Seaman.
“DOL has taken aggressive steps to combat this criminal activity, including implementing a new identity verification systems through ID.me,” he said. “And my office stands ready to fully prosecute those responsible for these identify thefts.”
Anyone who suspects they may be a victim of unemployment insurance fraud should immediately report it to the state labor department at www.dol.ny.gov/report-fraud.
