The Lockport High School building was again closed – the third time in the last three weeks – by threats on social media. The student body was directed to go into remote leaning where instruction centers around Google Meets.
In this instance, only one of the high schools was shut down for Tuesday – Lockport High School West continued to serve in-classroom learning – but only for the day.
For the entire district, from kindergarten to senior year, all classes will be held online from Wednesday, Dec. 8 to Friday, Dec. 10.
“As many of you know, the Lockport City School District, particularly Lockport High School, has been subject to recent potential threats through social media posts,” read a press release sent by Superintendent Michelle Bradley to the US&J. “The Lockport Police Department, in collaboration with federal partners, continues to investigate these threats and incoming tips.”
The release goes on to say that the shift to remote learning was based on a decision taking in concerns from parents in all parts of the district, as well as to “provide time to allow the district to plan for and implement further safety measures.”
Today, the district announced that BOCES students will be excused from BOCES but can attend if they provide their own transportation to BOCES site.
All athletics and extra-curricular activities were canceled for Tuesday, including the Aaron Mossell Junior High School Winter Chorus Concert at Lockport High School.
“A decision will be made Friday afternoon pertaining to a school schedule for the following week,” concluded the release. “The safety of all students, employees and visitors of the Lockport City School District is most important. We appreciate the many tips that have been sent to school personnel and law enforcement. Thank you for your continued patience and cooperation. Be safe and stay well.”
Lockport Chief of Police Steve Abbott could not be reached to comment.
