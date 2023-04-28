Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.