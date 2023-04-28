The Niagara County Soil and Water Conservation District has been working with the City of Lockport, Niagara Falls and two Niagara County parks to plant 400 trees between 2022 and 2024.
The first round of tree planting took place in 2022 with a grant that focused on diversity of trees to stop another situation where an invasive species decimates whole “urban forests,” said Scott Collins of the NCSWCD.
According to Collins and Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman, the 30 trees will be planted in different neighborhoods throughout the city in spaces picked as appropriate for the trees’ size.
Collins said that half of the trees in Lockport will be delivered this month and next month, with the remaining to be delivered in the fall. Summer is not a good time to plant trees, Collins said.
In contrast, Niagara County will get all its trees for the year in the fall and for the two parks — Krull and Oppenheim — different schedules are being followed.
The species this year are American Hornbeam, Eastern Redbud and Hackberry trees, which will be planted in the cities. In Krull Park, the three species will also be featured as well as Black Tupelo trees. In Oppenheim Park there will be Red Maple, Swamp White Oak and Tulip trees planted.
Last year, the City of Lockport planted Star Magnolias in Outwater Memorial Park, Tulip trees in Dolan Park, Common Lilacs along the corner of Market and Vine streets and Crab Apple trees on Howard Street.
All in all, Lockport planted 40 trees in 2022 from the grant and will plant 30 in 2023 and another 30 in 2024, which will include 10 Honey Locust trees, 10 Cockspur Hawthorne trees and 10 Serviceberry trees.
In Niagara Falls, 10 Cockspur Hawthorn trees will be planted in 2024, as well as 20 Serviceberry trees.
Funding for the grant came from the U.S. Forest Service through the Great Lake Restoration Initiative.
