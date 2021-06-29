Diving in to summer

The Niagara Aquatics Club has agreed to operate the Outwater Park Community Pool in the City of Lockport, bringing it back to life after 18 idle months. Danielle Andalora, Niagara Aquatics owner, said she heard about the pool being unavailable for the community and volunteered her company’s services.
“A six-lane, 25-meter pool is pretty rare,” Andalora said. “It’s a gem.”
In exchange for the use of the pool by the University at Buffalo Nickel City Splash competitive team, as well as learn-to-swim lessons, between 9 a.m and 11 a.m. weekdays for its members, Niagara Aquatics is providing swim lessons between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m for the city. Open swim is 1-6 p.m.
The opening day was Tuesday. Andalora said it went well.
“It was awesome,” she said. “The weather was perfect. The water was perfect.”
The Niagara Aquatics Club has also purchased some lane ropes, as well as a lane rail, and will be purchasing a lift for people with disabilities through a grant from the Grigg Lewis Foundation.
Mary Pat Filbert, personnel director for the Lockport Civil Service Commission, said she was happy the pool was able to be reopened “I’m just happy they were able to make the necessary repairs to the pool,” Filbert said.
The repairs included tile work within the pool and sending pump parts for repair.
“I’m just thrilled that everything is up and running. The pool’s filled, the filter is working," she said. "The pool seems to be maintaining its own and I’m thrilled about that because it sat idle for over a year and that’s never good for a pool that’s the age of our community pool.”
Filbert said that city lifeguards would be protecting swimmers during open swim between 1 and 6 p.m. and that admission to the pool would be $1.
“They had initially said, ‘No admission,’ but we had to be able to have some control of the people coming and going out of the pool, so we did set a dollar admission,” she said. “You can only have so many lifeguards and per lifeguard, you can only have so many swimmers.”
