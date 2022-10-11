The state Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding vehicle owners that they can exchange any peeling New York license plate free of charge. Using disfigured plates is a ticketable offense, according to Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder.
A peeling license plate can be exchanged for the next available standard plate number free of charge. For more information, send an email to dmv.sm.peelingplates@dmv.ny.gov, with your current plate number in the subject line and this information in the email: name as it appears on the registration, address, city, state and ZIP code, daytime telephone number, peeling plate number, and a photograph of the peeling plates. A new registration / windshield sticker will be mailed along with the new license plates.
There's a $20 fee to exchange peeling license plates for new ones with the same number. To do that, mail a completed Application for Replacement Plates-Keep Same Plate Number, a photograph of the peeling plates and a $20 check or money order, payable to Commissioner of Motor Vehicles, to NYS DMV, 6 Empire State Plaza, Room 414A, Albany, NY 12228. (Access the application form here: https://dmv.ny.gov/forms/pp7.pdf). A new registration and windshield sticker will be mailed separately from the new plates.
License plates showing natural aging, chips or cracks are not eligible for free exchange. The fee to exchange these is $28.75.
