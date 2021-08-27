DMV 'fast pass' offered to blood donors

ConnectLife Blood & Organ Donor Network has partnered with Niagara County to give interested donors an extra reward for their good deed.
At the Lockport Community Blood Donation Center's open house on Friday, Niagara County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski announced the county's three Department of Motor Vehicle offices will encourage blood donation with a special incentive: a limited "fast pass" that allows donors to advance to the front of the line at their local DMV.
“The need for blood is at an all time high, so we want to ... encourage donors to come in, give blood and we’ll give them a fast pass that’s going to be good for 45 days. They’ll be able to just come into our office and be able to skip the line,” Jastrzemski said.
ConnectLife conducted a Friday "ribbon cutting" on its Lockport donation center, 135 Main St., almost a year after it moved into dedicated quarters. The center hosts four blood drives every month, and the drives have been "tremendously successful," marketing director Sarah Diina said, but ConnectLife wants more people to know of its existence.
Presently, the need for blood donations is high, according to Diina.
“It’s been really tough with Covid. Not as many people are donating (and) hospital utilization of blood over the last few months has skyrocketed," she said. "A lot of it is so many surgeries were canceled during Covid that the surgery schedules are just packed now. There’s been an increase in trauma, too, in emergency need of blood. ... We’re always in a race to ensure that we have enough to serve our hospitals.”
ConnectLife is the only "community" blood bank in Western New York; every donation it collects is used in local hospitals. It is the primary supplier of blood products to Kaleida Health, Erie County Medical Center, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Wyoming County Community Health System, Eastern Niagara Health System, Olean General Hospital, Brooks-TLC Health System and Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Becky Wydysh, Niagara County Legislature chair, signed up to donate blood immediately after Jastrzemski's announcement.
“I am (a donor) pretty much every quarter,” she said. “I’ve been doing it about 10 years.”
Monthly hours of operation at the Lockport donation center are 1 to 7 p.m. every first and third Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the fourth Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second Saturday.
