The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is transitioning to print-on-demand vehicle inspection certificates, which will provide enhanced security by adding vehicle-specific information directly onto the inspection sticker, the agency announced Tuesday.
Some motor vehicle owners are already receiving the new stickers, and the transition is expected to be complete by the end of this year.
The new print-on-demand inspection stickers, which will be printed at inspection stations, will include vehicle-specific information, and they will have a different appearance than the current inspection stickers. The sticker color will continue to change based on the expiration year.
“This new process will enable inspection stations to print stickers right on their premises, rather than having to wait for a supply of stickers to arrive from DMV,” state Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said. “This change is part of our efforts to transform the DMV’s customer service. The stickers will also enhance security by having information about the vehicle printed directly on them.”
Law enforcement will be able to confirm the validity of a print-on-demand certificate being displayed based on the information on the sticker, according to NYSDMV.
While the old inspection stickers are being phased out, people may continue to see valid stickers in the old design until the end of 2024, the agency added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.