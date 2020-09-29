Department of Motor Vehicles offices in Niagara County will open for a few hours on Saturday to allow residents to renew their driver's licenses.
The extra hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lockport and North Tonawanda DMV offices. You must be in line no later than 12:30 p.m. More than a dozen DMV staffers will be on hand to process the paperwork, Niagara County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski said.
Jastrzemski noted that, under Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s executive order, all driver’s licenses that expired after March 1, 2020, remain valid until further notice from New York State.
“Our last event was a huge success, as we processed several hundred driver’s license renewals for Niagara County residents, but we also know there are thousands of people who still need to renew,” Jastrzemski said. “We were able to keep social distancing, people were very respectful with wearing masks and everything ran smoothly, which is why we are doing this again.”
The Saturday hours are for processing license transactions only, such a renewal, switching to an Enhanced license or Real ID, or upgrading to a Commercial Driver’s License.
Residents must bring original documentation, not copies, and their own pens. To see a full list of acceptable forms of identification, go to https://dmv.ny.gov/driver-license .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.