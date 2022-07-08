The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles on Friday warned of a new phishing scam involving "rebate payments" due to high fuel prices.
A sample text message released by DMV reads: "NewYorkDMV: Due to increased fuel prices the state of New York has initiated rebate payments of $1500 per vehicle. Check eligibility:" followed by a link that starts out "mynydmv". If someone clicks on the link, they are brought to a webpage that looks like the DMV website and are asked to submit personal information.
“DMV will not send you text messages asking for your personal information," state Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said in the advisory.
Phishing texts are designed to obtain data or personal information that can be used to commit identity theft or trick the recipient into installing malicious software onto a computer or mobile device.
“We want New Yorkers to be aware that these scams are out there, and we urge them to be vigilant if they receive any text message or email that seems suspicious,” Schroeder said.
Examples of the fraudulent text messages can be viewed at dmv.ny.gov/more-info/phishing-examples.
