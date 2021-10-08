The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles on Friday warned of a text message phishing scheme involving driver's license information.
Phishing texts are fraudulent messages designed to obtain data or sensitive personal information in pursuit of identity theft or tricking the recipient into installing malicious software onto a computer or mobile device.
DMV provided the accompanying images of the illegitimate text messages and advised that anyone who has received such a text message should delete it immediately.
For additional information on phishing scams, as well as steps to mitigate a phishing attempt, visit the state Office of Information Technology Services Phishing Awareness resources page at https://its.ny.gov/resources.
