The validity of New York's commercial driving learner permit has been extended to one year, the state Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday.
Previously the Commercial Learner Permit (CLP) was valid for six months and learners could renew the permit for another six months.
The change is in support of the state's efforts to support the commercial driver industry amid a national driver shortage, according to DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. Also in short supply are school bus drivers.
“The need for new commercial drivers is critical so we are doing all we can to facilitate the licensing of qualified applicants,” Schroeder said. “We are streamlining the process and making it easier and less costly for those who would have to renew to get on the road.”
CLP applicants issued an original document on or after Dec. 27 will be issued a one-year permit. Applicants who were issued a six-month document with an expiration date on or before June 26, 2023, will have the option to renew their permit for an additional 180 days.
For more information about obtaining a Commercial Driver License, or how to become a school bus driver, visit dmv.ny.gov.
