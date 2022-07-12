It appears that Dr. Chuck Fetterman has been living two lives.
In one he is a friendly local ophthalmologist – an eye surgeon – who knew he wanted to be a doctor since he was in grade school. As well as holding a private practice, Fetterman is also the medical director of the Niagara Regional Surgery Center on Transit Street, a job which he accepted a year ago.
The other life is that of a rhythm guitarist and alto-saxophone player for a successful band Doubleshot, which he’s jammed with for more than 15 years.
Doubleshot has nothing to do with the medical field or even a tradition at the local bar. Actually, Fetterman said the original drummer of the band came up with it, because the band learned two songs from every artist that it covered.
“We play a lot of weddings, so we’d learn two songs by Michael Jackson, then two songs from another artist, and two songs by someone else,” Fetterman said. “You sort of had to be versatile with what you played.”
Doubleshot will be opening for the Summer Concert Series being held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday outside Cornerstone Arena. Fetterman said he was asked by a fellow board member on the Cornerstone Ice Arena’s board.
“I think it’s a good cause,” he said
Strangely enough, Fetterman said that while he’s never really realized it, he didn’t often talk about his music job to his medical patients. Recently, many of his clients are showing up at his practice and asking him if it’s true.
“I’ve always had a passion for music,” Fetterman said. “I guess I was just too practical to make it a career (and) I’ve always wanted to be a physician. I always knew I wanted to be a doctor.”
Fetterman said he’s played saxophone since grade school and picked up guitar, as well. He noted that in both of his professions, you need finger dexterity and a lot of hard work.
Taking a step back, Fetterman reminisced about his first night as a performer.
It was at a small bar in Tonawanda – which no longer exists – and it was billed as a Christmas show. The band’s friends packed the house. It felt so good to have learned all these songs, he said, and then play them for their friends was just amazing.
In the end, Fetterman said that his “hobby” has brought him to many such celebrations, and it has paid back his investment of time and money, too. Still, he was just doing what he loved.
“I started playing and it was fun. I didn’t realize how fun it’d be,” he said. “’I’m grateful to be able to do both of these things.”
