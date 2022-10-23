Niagara Falls firefighters and New York State Parks Police rescued a dog and its owner from the Niagara Gorge on Sunday morning.
The adventurous 2-year-old dog slipped and fell about 15 to 20 feet into the gorge about 9:45 a.m. while at the state park, near Chilton Avenue.
The owner tried to rescue the dog but, once he got down to the ledge where the dog was, he couldn't get climb out.
Falls' firefighters executed a rope rescue and pulled the man and dog back up to the top of the gorge.
Neither the dog nor the man were injured during the incident.
