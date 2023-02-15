WILSON — Two passersby rescued a dog from an otherwise empty house after seeing fire in the adjacent garage Wednesday afternoon. Soon after the dog's removal, the fire spread from the garage to the house, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.
Central dispatch fielded several calls about the detached-garage fire at 3678 Wilson Cambria Road about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Two individuals who were passing by the property stopped and entered the house to remove a dog after discovering that nobody was home.
The fire in the garage "then quickly spread to the residence due to the high winds in the area at the time," the sheriff's office reported.
The blaze was extinguished by personnel from South Wilson Volunteer Fire Company, assisted by the Wilson, Cambria and Ransomville companies. The garage and its contents are considered a loss.
The county Fire Investigation Unit is looking into the cause of the blaze.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.