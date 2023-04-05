Dog rescued from burning house
WILSON — Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire in the town Wednesday morning. A dog was rescued from the otherwise unoccupied residence.
Niagara County Emergency Communications Center fielded several calls about smoke and flames coming from the house at 3789 Beebe Road about 10 a.m. First responders from the South Wilson, Wilson and Wrights Corners volunteer fire companies were summoned, and upon their arrival at the scene, they observed heavy smoke coming from the roof, according to the sheriff’s office.
Crews were able to rescue a dog that was trapped inside the house. No other occupants were at home at the time.
The fire originated on the north side of the two-story house, according to sheriff’s Chief Deputy Aaron Schultz. The cause is under investigation and a damage estimate is yet to be determined.
By reporter Thomas Tedesco
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.