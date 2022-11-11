Lockport firefighters responded to a residential structure fire Thursday night at 187 High Street.
Two cats died in the residence and a dog was brought to emergency veterinarian care.
Firefighters said upon arrival about 10 p.m. Thursday, smoke could be seen in the apartment building. LFD firefighters could see an “orange glow” on the first floor of the building, according to a press release by Lockport Fire Chief Luca Quagliano.
At that point, firefighters entered the complex and extinguished the blaze with 220 gallons of water. No other apartment was affected, but residents were found and evacuated from the building. No injuries were reported.
The tenants of the apartment that was on fire were not at home.
Investigation into the cause of the fire is still underway, but is believed to have been accidental in nature. Damage estimates are at $25,000 to the property and $10,000 to contents within the home.
