Players between third and eighth grade are invited to compete in a “3-on-3 Youth Basketball Tournament” being held Saturday, Aug. 14 in Dolan Park.
Laura Miskell-Benedict, the city’s corporation counsel, spearheaded the project after hearing about a similar event in North Tonawanda.
Benedict had signed her son up for the North Tonawanda program and said it was a tremendous lift for him and left an impression on her, as well.
“I said, ‘We should do this in Lockport,’ ” she explained. “I’d like to do this for the kids in Lockport.”
Benedict and her family have been steeped in the game, so her decision to bring the event to Lockport doesn’t come inexperience. For years she and her husband, Mike Benedict, had refereed Harbor Hoops in Wilson for her father’s law partner, Walter Moxham. Her husband also coached basketball for their son’s basketball team in school.
While she won’t be refing in this tournament, Benedict said people will get a kick out of who is.
“I spoke to the chief (of police),” she said. “And it looks some Lockport police officers are going to (referees). I think that will be really fun for the kids.”
On the administrative side of things, Benedict said she has to thank Lockport Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) for filing for insurance for the event with the city clerk. She also noted that the winners of each division won’t just be going home with bragging rights and that the tournament has found a lot of support from the community.
“We are also asking local company donations to assist with the shirts, water, prizes, etc.,” Benedict said.
Younger players are welcome to play in the lowest division featuring third- and fourth-graders of 2021. A fee of $40 per team will include t-shirts and to register or for more information, interested parties are asked to email: lockport3on3@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.