Dollar General, Credit Union drive through on docket

Proposals for a new Dollar General store downtown and a Credit Union drive-through terminal at the Lockport Plaza will be heard at the Sept. 14 meeting of the Lockport Planning Board.
Both projects were among the topics of discussion at a special meeting of the city's Traffic Advisory Committee on Tuesday, said Lockport Police Chief Steve Abbott.
Broadway Group, LLC, is proposing to construct a 9,000 square foot Dollar General retail store at 195 Walnut St., on the block between Locust and Elm streets.
Chief Abbott said part of the Dollar General proposal is to construct a new entrance into that city-owned parking lot along Walnut Street, a state route (31) meaning that approval by the state Department of Transportation will also be needed by Broadway.
Also raised at the meeting was concern about large delivery trucks. Abbott said the chain retailer has agreed to use smaller trucks to deliver to the store.
Final site approval for the new Dollar General will be voted on by the Lockport Planning Board at 5 p.m. on Sept. 14th, according to Megan Brewer of the city's Building Inspection Department. If approved by the Planning and Zoning Board, the proposal will go before the Lockport Common Council for final approval.
“Dollar General wanted the entrance on Walnut, but I don't think the city can make that decision. That's not only a state route, but a state truck route and there's a middle lane for turning,” said Traffic Advisory Committee member alderman Mark Devine. “They're going to need state approval for that but we'd go along with it if they use smaller trucks for deliveries.”
Devine said Broadway originally requested a Walnut Street entrance close to Locust Street, which the city has outright refused because of the nearby bus stop on Locust, next to the Sub Delicious.
“No matter where they put the Dollar General in that city parking lot, we're going to lose some parking, but we'll make it work,” Devine said. The new store is expected to employ six to 10 people, according to Broadway.
Meanwhile, the Unit No. 1 Federal Credit Union is proposing to demolish the small building at the corner of South Transit Street and Gaffney Road that used to house a barber shop and construct a new drive-through there. Chief Abbott said the Traffic Advisory Committee is okay with CFCU's plan to have an entrance to the drive-through on Gaffney Road, but stressed that the entrance would allow access to the drive-through only, not the plaza.
Chief Abbott said downtown businessman Tom Callaghan requested that the crosswalk on Pine Street next to his Lockport Cave & Underground Boat Ride business be painted and the Chief said that project would move forward.
