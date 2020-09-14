Plans to construct a new Dollar General store downtown got a big boost on Monday when the Lockport Planning Board approved site plans for the project.
Broadway Group, LLC, is proposing to construct a 9,100 square foot Dollar General retail store at 195 Walnut St., on the city-owned parking lot between Locust and Elm streets.
Part of the Dollar General proposal is to construct a new entrance into the lot along Walnut Street, a state route (31), meaning that approval by the state Department of Transportation will also be needed.
Broadway officials said Monday that approval for the Walnut entrance by the Lockport Traffic Advisor Committee last week will hopefully weigh heavily on and expedite the state DOT”s decision whether to grant that access point.
If, for some reason, the state DOT does not allow a driveway to built there, Broadway will be required to re-petition the Planning Board with another site plan proposal, officials said.
As part of the approval, the Planning Board required Broadway to build “a more durable enclosure” around the dumpster location that had been previously submitted.
Broadway officials said they plan to now construct a concrete block barrier around the dumpster, with additional plans to paint it beige to blend in better with the store’s facade.
Large delivery trucks will not be used to supply the new Lockport store, officials said.
In other matters approved by the Planning Board on Monday:
• A request by Lockport Self Storage at 616 West Ave. to install 25,000 square feet of stone in the southeast section of the parcel to store registered RVs, boats and cars.
• A request by Jason Castricone for a special use permit to utilize 242 S. Transit St. for office and salon space and an apartment in a residential zone.
• A request by Bohler Engineering to remove a portion of an existing retaining wall and fence with minor modifications at 64 Chestnut St., a business (B-2) zone.
