Domestic violence shelter providers in Niagara County have struggled to have rooms available on a regular basis. The shelter shortage is not new, providers say, but it has been aggravated by the combination of pandemic and low supply of affordable housing.
“The shelters are full,” said Niagara County Victim Services Coordinator Stacy Suess. “They’ve been full for many months, if not years. It was going on before Covid, but the pandemic just exacerbated it.”
{p dir=”ltr”}Pinnacle Community Services and the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier are the two largest organizations that handle sheltering of domestic violence survivors in Niagara County. Both maintain confidential safe dwellings. The YWCA’s safe dwelling has nine beds, and Pinnacle’s has 15. Both organizations also have apartments where survivors can live independently.
{p dir=”ltr”}The YWCA houses some survivors at Carolyn’s House, its 19-unit supportive shelter for homeless women and children. On most occasions Carolyn’s House is at capacity, though. The YWCA also has 12 single dwelling apartments in North Tonawanda, six supportive transitional apartments in Lockport, and two apartments in the City of Tonawanda.
{p dir=”ltr”}These housing complexes being at capacity makes things difficult for domestic violence survivors seeking shelter. It’s been noted often that the most dangerous time for them is the day they leave their abuser.
“There are people who need these services that you can’t help,” said Mary Brennan-Taylor, vice president of programs at the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier. “If you’re at capacity for several weeks or months, you can provide services for the families who are there, but there’s a greater need that goes without being fulfilled.”
Caleigh Skinner, director of domestic violence services at Pinnacle, said that since the end of Covid lockdown, demand for space at domestic shelters has risen dramatically, and service providers have fewer placement options.
“We are seeing a lot of individuals coming into shelters who may not be able to leave, and are having longer stays due to effects from the pandemic,” Skinner said. “There’s less housing options because landlords aren’t as able to rent out right now, because of what they dealt with during the pandemic, and the options we used to refer to are also keeping people longer as well.”
In 2019, Pinnacle housed 83 adults and 64 children in its shelter. In 2020 it sheltered 54 adults and 36 children. In 2021 it sheltered 66 adults and 61 children, and in 2022, through September, it had sheltered 51 adults and 35 children.
Within the YWCA’s shelters: in 2019, 69 women and 57 children were housed; in 2020, 20 women and 31 children were housed; and in 2021, 27 women and 42 children were housed. So far in 2022, 41 women and 27 children have been sheltered at a YWCA property.
Openings arise at shelters only when the people currently staying there leave, and in the event that shelters reach their maximum capacity, then alternative places need to be found. This can involve transitional housing.
Skinner mentioned that even motels and homeless shelters are contacted, but only as a last resort. Assuming the service organizations can’t find anything locally, they contact as many places as they can, even as far away as Rochester. When applicable, Pinnacle might reach out to the Buffalo International Institute, which deals with immigrants, or Rahama, a Buffalo based organization that helps domestic violence victims in the Muslim community.
Personnel for Pinnacle and the YWCA have different views on how to solve the housing problem for survivors.
Skinner believes a lack of housing is the driver and more needs to be made available for survivors.
“The answer is always more housing,” she said. “Either that or expanding the services we already have by getting more grant money with less red tape.”
Pinnacle’s president, Laura Pennington Gawel, said more attention should be paid to landlords to ensure they’re accepting tenants who are on public assistance, and responding to tenants’ maintenance requests in a timely manner.
“What we need is more low income housing, supportive housing opportunities, and to work with municipalities to develop that,” she said. “We also need ... some decent and safe properties for people to live in.”
The YWCA’s Brennan-Taylor, on the other hand, believes creation of more housing is a bandage covering the systemic issues with domestic violence.
“Addressing the root cause of domestic violence, believing the survivor when they come forward, holding perpetrators accountable, and providing comprehensive services and safety planning for survivors is a more effective response, rather than building more shelters, in the same way that building more prisons is not the answer to addressing violent crime,” she said.
Regardless of whether domestic shelters are at capacity, anyone who’s in a domestic violence or sexual assault-related situation is encouraged to call a local crisis hotline, for counseling, safety plan recommendations and other information. These are the numbers:
— Niagara Frontier YWCA hotline, 716-433-6716
— Pinnacle hotline, 716-299-0909
— Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Victim Assistance hotlines, 716-438-3306 (Lockport) or 716-286-4570 extension 2 (Niagara Falls)
