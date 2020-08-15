The Dominican Nuns of the Perpetual Rosary in East Buffalo have decided to relocate to Sts. Peter and Paul Retreat Center in Newark, Ohio, in the Diocese of Columbus.
Fourteen sisters had lived in the Buffalo complex, a large stone facility built in stages during the 1920s and completed in 1929. It sits on about nine acres of land in a residential neighborhood. The Dominican Convent at 335 Doat Street is under contract for sale to the Buffalo Academy of Science Charter School, which plans to open a school at the location.
In mid-June, the sisters took up temporary accommodation with the Sisters of St. Francis of Penance & Christian Charity in Stella Niagara. “We are very grateful for their generous hospitality,” Mother Mary Dominic, prioress of the community, said. “The Stella Franciscans were so accommodating and made us feel very much at home.”
The sisters had hoped to arrange a Mass of Thanksgiving and reception for friends and benefactors, but Dominic said because of the pandemic, that simply was not possible.
“We have a long and happy history of ministry in the Diocese of Buffalo,” Dominic said. “However, for several years now our community has been considering the possibility of relocation from the city to an environment where we might live out the fullness of our Dominican contemplative life. The community began to feel called by the Holy Spirit to move to a place in the United States lacking a contemplative monastery of nuns. We desired to follow Pope Francis's reminder of the importance of the cloistered life as a work of evangelization among the People of God.”
At the invitation of Most Rev. Charles Colton, Bishop of Buffalo at the time, eight nuns came to the diocese on May 24, 1905, from a monastery in Union City, N.J. They were an offshoot of the Dominican Sisters of the perpetual Rosary in Hoboken. The sisters moved into the property of the George Urban Estate on Doat St. and celebrated their centenary in 2005.
The charism of the Dominican Nuns of the Perpetual Rosary is to seek God according to the norms of the purely contemplative life. They maintain their withdrawal from the world by enclosure and silence, work, penance, and intercessory prayer for the needs of the people and the salvation of the world.
“We will always be so grateful to the Dominican Sisters for sharing their gift of contemplative life and deep spirituality with us here in Buffalo and Western New York,” said Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger, apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Buffalo. “They embody God’s universal call to seek holiness, and to define those sacred spaces within our hearts and minds where we can listen to Him and where He can reveal himself in the quiet of our reflection.”
Dominic said the retreat center in Newark will be a temporary home for the sisters who hope to build a monastery in the future.
“Please know that as we relocate to Ohio, the good people of Buffalo and Western New York will always be in our hearts and prayers. Words cannot express the gratitude we feel for their tremendous support and generosity over the years,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.