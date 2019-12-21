Still have some Christmas shopping to do? While the holidays are usually a time of joy and cheer, getting ready for them can be stressful and overwhelming – especially if you’re rushing. The final days of shopping are upon us, which means shoppers are anxious to check off their lists!
Research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety finds that nearly 80 percent of drivers expressed significant anger, aggression or road rage behind the wheel at least once over a one-year span. AAA Western and Central New York is reminding motorists to pack their patience this weekend.
The most alarming findings from the AAAFTS study suggest that millions of U.S. drivers engaged in extreme examples of road rage, including:
• Purposefully tailgating: 51 percent (104 million drivers)
• Yelling at another driver: 47 percent (95 million drivers)
• Honking to show annoyance or anger: 45 percent (91 million drivers)
• Making angry gestures: 33 percent (67 million drivers)
• Trying to block another vehicle from changing lanes: 24 percent (49 million drivers)
• Cutting off another vehicle on purpose: 12 percent (24 million drivers)
• Getting out of the vehicle to confront another driver: 4 percent (8 million drivers)
• Bumping or ramming another vehicle on purpose: 3 percent (6 million drivers)
“Everyone wants the perfect gift for the holidays, and emotions can run high trying to find it,” said Elizabeth Carey, director of public relations at AAA WCNY. “Minor frustrations in parking lots or on the road can turn deadly when drivers take their anger out on other drivers.”
AAA experts say always remember:
• Don’t Offend: Never cause another driver to change their speed or direction. That means not forcing another driver to use their brakes, or turn the steering wheel in response to something you have done.
• Be Tolerant and Forgiving: The other driver may just be having a really bad day. Assume that it’s not personal.
• Do Not Respond: Avoid eye contact, don’t make gestures, maintain space around your vehicle and contact 911 if needed.
