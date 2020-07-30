Youths can take away sports equipment now stored in two city parks, thanks to a partnership between the city and Victory Sports Global Outreach.
Second Ward Alderman Luke Kantor, who chairs the city Youth Board, said bins in Dolan Park and Altro Park are filled with sports equipment that youths are free to use — and take home if they do, due to COVID-19 concerns.
"If they want to take some of the equipment and keep it and use it for the summer, that's great," Kantor said.
Western New York-based Victory Sports will refill the bins every so often, Kantor added.
A donation box has been set up at Cornerstone CFCU Arena where people may add gently used or new sports equipment. Victory Sports will collect and sanitize the equipment and add it to the bins in the parks. A second donation box will be set up at Windsor Village Artisan & Antique Market, 43 Stevens St.
The bins are a great addition to the parks, Kantor said.
"I love it. I wish we had them in all of our parks. One of my large reasons of me getting involved in city council was to help out with the youth rec and really boost that up," he said.
"It’s a good thing especially for kids who don’t have access to sports equipment," Mayor Michelle Roman added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.