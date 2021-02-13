The late, great Lockportian John Collins didn't just dream about a four-lane highway system that would better connect Lockport to Buffalo. He worked tirelessly at it, lobbying government officials, holding press conferences and urging the local media to write about it.
I was there as a young reporter riding in cars with John and a state senator on one day, a mayor the next, town officials the next, while he gave tours pointing out locations where the “proposed I-990 was going to be built” in Amherst.
Millersport Highway was still a two-lane road at the time and the travel time to Buffalo at normal speed could take 45 minutes to an hour, depending on the traffic and time of day.
But Collins' knowledge of the area and our highway system was immense and he understood that widening Millersport (Rt. 263) and building the first stretch of the I-990 from the I-290 to Sweet Home Road didn't go far enough.
He lobbied tirelessly for the extension of the I-990 to Millersport (where we are at today), the widening of Millersport to four lanes from the I-990 to South Transit Road (Rt. 78) and the construction of the South Lockport Bypass (Rt. 93), reducing vehicular travel time to Buffalo on most days to about a half hour.
Collins' pitch for the Bypass wasn't just to improve the vehicular traffic for Delphi, the nearby Town of Lockport industrial park and the northtowns, it was to serve as an access road for the businesses on the west side South Transit Road, which would in turn ease the growing traffic congestion on South Transit.
As it was drawn up at the time, trucks would use the Bypass to enter businesses from the rear, rather than further clog up Transit; and people traveling to that area of South Transit from the north and west would have an alternate route to get there.
The idea was that one — or all — of the dead end roads that extend west from South Transit Road in the city and Town of Lockport (Ruhlmann Road, Shimer Drive, Reger Drive) would be extended a couple of hundred feet further west to the Bypass.
Of course, the Reger Drive and Ruhlann Road neighborhoods have never wanted an extension to the Bypass because that would turn their relatively quiet, residential streets into major arterials. On Ruhlmann, there's a property at the end of the road, anyway, so let's not go there.
However, the dead end strip of Shimer Drive, west of South Transit, is the most logical possibility because it's located right in the middle of a large, South Transit Road business district and could easily be extended to the Bypass.
In the meantime, over many years since John's passing, there's been ongoing traffic congestion on South Transit Road in that area with no end in sight.
My answer to this South Transit Road traffic congestion problem has always been, “connect the Bypass to the South Transit Road business district somehow. There's plenty of options.”
The announcement this week that a new the Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital will be built, beginning this fall, on 104 acres of land between Ruhlmann Road and Shimer Drive at the town-city line is not only tremendous news for all the obvious healthcare reasons and because it improves emergency transportation time coming from the northtowns, but best of all, it will connect the Bypass to the hospital campus.
That means they'll either connect the Bypass to Shimer Drive or constructing an access road to the Bypass somewhere on the north side of the new hospital, somewhere between Shimer and Ruhlmann. Either of these two possibilities will result in the completion of a new, major link to South Transit Road for Niagara County residents.
And when that's all said and done, it might be a good time to move on to lobbying once again for a completion of the Four Lanes to Lockport Project — connecting the Bypass at Robinson Road south to the I-990.
Construction on the new Lockport Memorial is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, officials said.
I look forward to the discussion on how the Bypass fits into the big picture at LMH, resurrecting that somewhat forgotten dream that Collins helped make a reality just a few decades ago.
Follow John D’Onofrio on Twitter with “Good Morning, Lockport, N.Y.” weekday mornings at @LockportJournal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.