MIDDLEPORT — The state Department of Transportation will make safety improvements at the intersection of Lewiston Road (Route 77) and Griswold Street, where numerous accidents have occurred including a November 2020 crash with multiple fatalities, according to Niagara County Legislator Mike Hill.
Immediate improvements in the next month will include upgrading the Stop and Stop Ahead signs on Griswold and adding reflective stripes to sign posts, and upgrading the intersection warning signs and sign posts on Lewiston Road, Hill said in a Friday media release.
Also, flashing beacons will be added at the intersection, likely sometime in 2022. DOT must design and contract that improvement, which will be tacked on to an upcoming project bid, Hill said.
“Our entire community was shaken by the horrific accident last year, so I immediately began working with our Public Works team to see if we could get the state DOT to take action,” Hill said. “I appreciate the immediate steps DOT is taking by highlighting the stop signs and intersection warnings, as incoming traffic’s failure to stop at Griswold is a significant source of the problem.”
The upgrades arise from a safety evaluation by the DOT Traffic Group.
On Nov. 25, Danielle Dujenski of Machias and her 2-year-old child died from injuries they suffered when the Dujenski family vehicle was struck on Lewiston Road by a vehicle crossing Lewiston at Griswold Street. The driver, Daniel Verratti of Gasport, was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to yield the right of way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.