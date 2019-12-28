Double shooting follows Highland Avenue vigil

NIAGARA FALLS — Hours after and just blocks away from the site where dozens of mourners held a candlelight vigil in honor of the late deli owner Jessie Richardson, gunfire erupted and two people were injured in a shooting on Highland Avenue.
Officers reported hearing gun shots at just before 3 a.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of Highland Avenue. Several minutes later, additional reports came in about a pair of gunshot victims who made their way to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Initial reports indicate that one of the victims suffered serious injuries and was transferred to Erie County Medical Center for additional treatment. The other victim was listed in stable condition at Memorial early Saturday.
Reports indicate that police investigators found at least 29 shell casings at the scene.
The matter remains under investigation.
