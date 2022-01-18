Lockport Police Department is investigating a weekend incident in which two people were stabbed.
At 3:30 p.m. Jan. 15, police were called about a disturbance on the 200 block of Caledonia Street. While investigating, officers were informed that two people with multiple stab wounds had been taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital in a private vehicle. Both individuals were later transferred to Erie County Medical Center, according to police.
On Tuesday, both individuals were listed in stable condition, police said. Their identities were withheld while the incident is investigated by the LPD Detective Division.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact LPD through its non-emergency phone line, 716-433-7700, or leave a confidential tip at 716-439-6707.
