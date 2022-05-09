'Double up' program returns to markets

SNAP benefits will once again be doubled this summer at the North Tonawanda, Lockport and Niagara Falls. The recently passed state budget included a $2 million allocation for Field & Fork Network and the American Heart Association to run Double Up Food Bucks NY. The funding will allow the statewide program to expand services to approximately 100,000 Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program recipients and an opportunity to leverage an additional $2 million in federal funding.
The funding directly impcatsto New York farmers, small businesses, and local economies.
Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) is a national nutrition incentive program operated by the Field & Fork Network, that matches SNAP eligible purchases $1 for $1, up to $20 per day, to purchase local fruits and vegetables.
This state funding is an investment in health because it makes fresh produce more accessible. It’s an investment in farmers because they can sell more of the goods they grow.
And it’s an investment in families so they, and their communities, can thrive. Since 2014, DUFB NY has served over 32,000 SNAP households, across 29 countries, generating over $4.8 Million in healthy food sales.
“We’re thankful for the state’s support and lucky to have lawmakers who champion innovative ways to make a real difference for people in their districts,” said Lisa French, executive director of Field & Fork Network. “The state funding will allow us to bring an additional $4 million into the state, expand into underserved communities and operate in more year-round locations.”
Since 2014, Double Up Food Bucks NY has been supported by federal funding through the USDA’s Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program, with an equal match coming from corporate and private funders across the state.
Over the last two years, as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic, program participation skyrocketed. Supply chains were strained, food costs increased, and food insecurity reached an all-time high. Double Up became a necessary resource to help people stretch their food budget. To meet the needs of New Yorkers, state support was required.
“Access to fresh, healthy, and nutritious food is vital for some of our most vulnerable fellow New Yorkers” said Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Daniel W. Tietz. “Double Up Food Bucks NY incentivizes such purchases from New York farmers by doubling the purchasing power of SNAP benefits at select locations.
“Double Up Food Bucks has been a unifier from the start,” said Lisa French, Executive Director, Field & Fork Network. “It brings together farmers and families. It brings together communities. And as we’ve seen again this year, it brings together legislators from both sides of the aisle. We look forward to continuing and deepening our partnership with the state.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.