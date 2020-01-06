Doug Haak headed to LHS

Lockport Police Department Patrol Captain Douglas Haak will turn in his badge at the end of the month and go to work for Lockport City School District.
Haak, who served as acting police chief briefly last year, is retiring from LPD on Jan. 30, after 24 years with the department. He's joining the security team at Lockport High School and will work with the school district's new facial and object recognition surveillance system.
In a Monday interview, Haak said he thinks his new role is a "good fit" for him, considering his community outreach experience and his familiarity with youths in Lockport, gained in part through his longtime association with Lockport Housing Authority's Junior Police Academy program.
"I love the kids. I love the (school district) administration," Haak said.
Last year, Haak was in the running for appointment as police chief, but the Police Board of Commissioners ultimately went with Steven Abbott, a retired LPD detective, in October. Haak said the board's selection had "nothing" to do with his retirement.
"I think the department is going in the right direction. I think Chief Abbott has done a great job," Haak said. "It’s time to close one chapter and open up another."
With retirement looming, Haak said he's thankful to LPD and the city for giving him the opportunity to serve.
"I am incredibly grateful ... . The city and the department has given me everything, my job and my education," he said. "It has been an absolute honor to have been a part of this department."
According to Abbott, the police board is in charge of choosing a new patrol captain to succeed Haak. For now, Detective Captain Anthony Palumbo will be overseeing road patrol.
Abbott said Haak will be missed and he's "a great wealth of knowledge."
