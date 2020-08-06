A proposal for a Dollar General on Walnut Street has been tabled to address the city Traffic Advisory Committee's concerns about delivery trucks.
City officials say Dollar General is the subject of a proposal by the Broadway Group, LLC, for a 9,000 square foot retail building at 195 Walnut St., on the block between Locust and Elm streets.
Angela Petkovic, a Dollar General spokesperson, said the proposed store would employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the needs of the store.
"At this time, we are currently in due diligence phase for a new Dollar General in Lockport, New York. This means we are reviewing the opportunity to add a new store in the area, but we have not committed to doing so just yet. Based on our current timeline, we anticipate to have a final decision on this by summer 2021," Petkovic said.
Lockport Police Chief Steven Abbott, a member of the Traffic Advisory Committee, said concerns were expressed over the large delivery trucks that would be in the area.
"The issue is the trucks, how to get the trucks in and out, because apparently the DOT said you can't use (Route) 31," Abbott said.
Abbott said the chain retailer suggested it could use smaller trucks to deliver to the store. The Traffic Advisory Committee requested a meeting with a chain representative to address the committee's concerns and the matter is to be discussed at the committee's Aug. 31 meeting.
