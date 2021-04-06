The public is invited to provide input on a green infrastructure project that's meant to create a more walkable, connected and user-friendly downtown Lockport.
The project, Phase 1 of a streetscape green infrastructure improvements project for portions of Washburn, Pine and South streets, is part of the Lockport Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
Interested people are invited to join an interactive walking tour of the site to discuss the project. The tour will begin at 6 p.m. April 28, rain or shine, beginning at the Harrison Place sign at Washburn and Walnut streets. Parking is available in the Harrison Place lot on South Street between Locust Street and Elm Court.
The project team is engaging residents and stakeholders to increase understanding and awareness about green infrastructure and its role in creating an attractive and healthy public realm that encourages walkability.
Green infrastructure reduces storm water overflow and prevents toxic runoff from entering waterways. Green infrastructure elements for this project may include street trees and shrubs, rain gardens and permeable pavement. The tour will highlight locations where new elements could be installed along Washburn, South and Pine streets.
Future phases will include the Pine, Lock and Gooding streets intersection and the parking lots alongside Grigg Lewis Way/Chestnut Street and Frontier Place.
Per state Covid guidelines, all tour takers must wear face masks and follow safe distancing practices.
Residents as well as owners and employees of businesses along the route are welcome to step out and talk with the tour group as it passes by their home or business.
To register for the walking tour, go to: https://tinyurl.com/pwt489ee.
