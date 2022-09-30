Four years after the City of Lockport was awarded $10 million to invest in revitalizing downtown, 10 development projects are in various states of being: some are in design or construction, some are completed and one is pending.
The Union-Sun & Journal this week asked Brian Smith, president of Greater Lockport Development Corporation, for a status report on each Downtown Revitalization Initiative project.
The 10 projects that received a share of the $10 million DRI award from New York State were recommended by a local planning committee. As Smith recalled, “The state said to the community that you need to go though a public process to see what projects your community wants funded, then you give us $15 million worth of projects, and we’ll figure out how to best spend $10 million. We’ll pay $10 million of the $15 million you put forth.”
Here’s where each selected project stands.
Spalding Mill
By far the biggest awardee, the Spalding Mill Building and Site Rehabilitation project received $2.2 million of the $10 million total. The aim is to make improvements to the nearly 200-year-old building and “reactivate downtown Lockport with a tourist and community destination celebrating the history of the mill and the Erie Canal,” according to an award brochure released by New York State. Currently the project is still in the design phase, Smith said.
Historic Post Office
This century-old building at East Avenue and Elm Street, owned by Williamsville-based Iskalo Development Corporation, remains under renovation. About $1.8 million was granted to “create space for existing and emerging businesses.” Iskalo vice president David Chiazza told the US&J last month that the work is running well behind an anticipated spring/summer 2022 completion date due to material and labor shortages and “unforeseen conditions” inside the building that required redesign and rebidding of some rehab work. Without giving a new completion date, Chiazza said the timetable was “substantially lengthened.”
F&M Building
Redevelopment of the tallest building in the city, the F&M Building at Main and Locust streets, received $1.35 million of the DRI grant. The plan is to turn it into a mixed-use facility with ground-floor commercial space and apartments on the upper floors. To date the project has not moved forward due to a “funding gap” for asbestos remediation, Smith said. GLDC has applied to the New York Main Street program for funding to help close that gap.
Harrison Place
Almost $1 million of the DRI award was allotted in support of transforming Harrison Place to a “Western New York Innovation Hot Spot.” The sale of Building 3 to Kearney Realty Group will be finalized in mid 2023, Smith said, and almost all of the DRI funding will go to restoring the atrium in it. Kearney is developing a mixed-use facility with retail space and apartments.
Pine Street
$865,000 was allotted to create “safer, clearer and more attractive vehicular and pedestrian routes along Pine Street to enhance connectivity between Main Street and downtown destinations.” Construction is underway now and includes bump-outs (outward extension of sidewalks to decrease the distance from curb to curb, highly visible crosswalks and handicapped-accessible curb ramps.
Tuscarora Club
$800,000 was allotted in support of transforming the Tuscarora Club, on Walnut Street, to a mixed-use facility with restaurant, bar and event spaces as well as residential units. According to Smith, initial demolition has been done and design is underway now.
Historic Palace Theatre
$600,000 went toward the Palace’s major restoration effort, which is now complete. The funding went toward a new rigging system, orchestra pit renovation and seating restoration.
Lock Tenders Tribute monument
$275,000 went to phase two of the four-phase endeavor to install a 14-figure sculpture in the Lockport Locks area. Phase two was completed in 2021.
South Street
$230,000 was allocated for improvements to South Street, between Locust and Washburn streets, to “facilitate access to downtown Lockport from surrounding residential neighborhoods.” Measures include addition of on-street diagonal parking spaces against Harrison Place on the north side of South Street, and green infrastructure and pedestrian-focused improvements such as bike racks, bump outs, benches, lighting and “tree pits” to lessen the likelihood of stormwater and sewage overflowing into the Erie Canal. Construction is underway now and should be finished next spring.
Small Project Grant Fund
$630,000 of the DRI award was set aside to establish a mini-grant program supporting rehab, redevelopment or preservation of vacant and underutilized properties downtown. According to Smith, the money is being divvied up among 20 properties in support of equipment purchases, plumbing, electric or mechanical infrastructure projects, and exterior or interior renovations. About half of the projects have already been done, he said. Visible construction is underway now at Locust Street-based Gould’s Flowers & Gifts, which is getting new sign, a stone facade and some interior work, and Harrison Place Building 4, Walnut Street, which is undergoing facade improvement.
