Greater Lockport Development Corporation, in cooperation with the City of Lockport, will begin accepting applications from commercial property and/or business owners in the city seeking funding to help improve their properties.
The City of Lockport was awarded $10 million as part of New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative program. As part of the initiative, $519,000 was set aside for the redevelopment, rehabilitation and/or historic preservation of commercial properties within a designated DRI target area.
Grants will range between $10,000 and $100,000, with a dollar-for-dollar match requirement from the property or business owner (example: a $50,000 owner investment is required for a $50,000 grant).
Eligible improvement work may include interior and exterior renovations, structural improvements, creation of residential units and/or signage.
Ineligible expenses may include, but are not limited to, new construction, demolition and purchase of equipment.
The grant award process is "extremely competitive," due to limited funding, GLDC vice president Heather B. Peck said. Proposed projects that do the following will be given strongest consideration: ensure existing structures are secure; improve the appearance of downtown; draw activity to the area; create residential units; reuse underutilized properties; preserve and enhance historical buildings; contribute to the economic recovery of downtown; and/or realize a stabilization or expansion of downtown businesses.
Commercial properties must be located within the DRI Target Area to be eligible for funding. A map of the DRI target area, along with other information on the city's Downtown Revitalization Initiative can be found at https://lockportny.gov/lockport-downtown-revitalization-initiative-dri/.
Questions on eligibility for a Small Project Fund grant should be directed to Brian Smith at 716-439-6688 or bsmith@lockportny.gov.
Applications for the Small Project Fund can be found on the city's website at https://lockportny.gov/gldc/ and should be submitted no later than 4 p.m. July 30 to Brian Smith, Greater Lockport Development Corporation, One Locks Plaza, Lockport, NY 14094.
