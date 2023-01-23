The cherished old clock at the corner of Main and Pine streets was damaged this past September when an excavator struck it while pulling out sidewalk.
The contractor doing “greenscaping” work on Pine Street is 4th Generation Construction and its insurer recently sent the City of Lockport a check for $31,000 to cover the cost of clock repair. A resolution to pay Essence of Time, a repairer of clocks, is on the Common Council’s Wednesday business agenda.
According to city engineer Steve Pump, the clock’s exterior is hand crafted copper, a metal that is increasingly expensive.
“We got a quote on the price in September, then another in December, and the price for copper had gone up,” Pump said, noting that he talked to Chuck Roeser, owner of Essence of Time, and the necessary materials are being purchased for the repair.
Roeser said there is no way of knowing what inside the clock needs to be fixed until he can bring the clock to his shop on East Canal Road. He said he does know that the exterior needs full replacement, and stretching and hand forming copper is not a service that’s easy to come by.
“There’s not a lot of guys who can do it. The guy I’ve got doing it has been doing it all his life and his father before him for generations,” Roeser said.
The repair work will not be done until spring, Roeser added.
The historic clock, built by O.B. McClintock Co. of Minneapolis and installed for Niagara County National Bank (later Marine Midland Bank) in 1920, was refurbished in 2019 through the efforts of Lockport Rotary Club. It’s considered a landmark of Lockport, and funding for its restoration came from the Lockport New York Rotary Foundation, the Oath Community Benefit Fund for Lockport, the Niagara County Legislature, the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors Chapter 13 and donations from local residents.
