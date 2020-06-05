NIAGARA FALLS — They held the black balloons, with messages like “Black Lives Matter” and “No Justice No Peace” scrawled on them, aloft.
Then roughly 150 peaceful protestors released their balloons into the skies over Falls Police headquarters Friday evening.
“We need to release the pain and the hurt, we have as a nation been feeling,” Mikayla Carr, the 20-year-old organizer of the rally against police brutality and racial injustice, told the crowd. “United we stand. Divided we fall.”
For more than a week, folks in the Falls, particularly in the business community, had fretted that the protest would turn violent like others across the nation. Stores up and own the Pine Avenue business district, where the protesters marched on their way to the Main Street Municipal Complex, boarded up in anticipation of looting like that which had occurred in larger cities.
But Mayor Robert Restaino, who walked with the protesters down the the Little Italy corridor, said everything went just as the organizers and city officials had planned.
“It went as expected,” the mayor said. “We thought it would be peaceful. People had a chance to express their sense of a need for change.”
Restaino and Falls Police brass said they built on the lessons of a more spontaneous protest on Sunday and worked closely with Carr and other organizers. As marchers gathered at Hyde Park around 5 p.m., Restaino approached Carr and the pair first-bumped.
Police Superintendent Thomas Licata and acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti also mixed and mingled with Carr and other protestors in preparations before the demonstration.
“I’m feeling excited,” Carr said. “We’ve worked really hard. All I want is unity. It’s all of us against a system that isn’t protecting all of us. We’re here to pray and mobilize. The whole community, we need to come together.”
Despite social media rumors of “seven buses of outside agitators” at a South End hotel, those in the crowd tended to be young and diverse.
Stephen Caron, from Lewiston, said he came to the Falls for his first-ever protest rally.
“I’ve never been to a rally before,” Caron said. “I want to learn from the people here. The national issue of racism has continued to Niagara Falls.”
In the crowd, one protestor approached Licata and asked him what he thought of the demonstration.
“We’re aware of the situation,” the police superintendent said to the man. “We know something has to get done.”
As the protestors began their march, Pastor Timothy J. Brown, of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, prayed for peace.
“Lord,” Brown said, “we need to you walk with us so peace may prevail.”
As the crowd moved down Pine Avenue, they chanted all the way. Calls of, “Black lives matter,” “I can’t breath” and “No justice, no peace,” hung in the air.
A sheriff’s office helicopter tracked the protesters on their way. At the Municipal Complex, a police department drone hovered in the sky and spotters watched from the building rooftop.
“Hands up. Don’t shoot,” the protestors yelled as they arrived.
But as Falls police came out of the building, their posture had change dramatically from a similar protest that took place in the same location on Sunday. There were fewer officers and they wore no riot gear. There were helmets and shields and no pepper ball guns or tear gas launchers.
About two dozen officers stood at rest on the front steps and just looked on as the chant of the crowd changed to, “Enough is enough.”
Then protestors went to their knees. As some chanted for police to join them, Carr told them, “They already knelt with us. This is a moment of silence for George Floyd. So show some respect.”
For 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the exactly length of time a Minneapolis police officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck, the protestors knelt in front of police headquarters.
And then they stood and released the balloons.
Hundreds of them filled the air and floated high into the sky.
Community activist Michia Lee grabbed a bullhorn and told the crowd: “We are going to come together and we are going to be a new Niagara Falls. We set the tone for the nation because (the demonstration) was peaceful. We set the tone.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.