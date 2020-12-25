The 2020 drive to fund the Sister Mary Loretto Memorial Community Soup Kitchen at the Lockport Salvation Army center officially ended “in the black” after dozens of donations, ranging from $10 to $5,000, were recorded this week. These gifts are listed here.
Shirley Townsend of Tavares, Florida, $10.
Marianne Rosenthal of East Amherst, $10.
Suzanne Struckmann of Lockport, $20 in memory of beloved Rev. Otto Struckmann.
Greg Lennon of Lockport, $25 in memory of grandparents Rog and Anita Brandt, Carl F. Lennon and Helen Hovey, and Aunt Mary.
Beth Bedford of Lockport, $25 in memory of Mark Kilroy.
Kevin and Susan Gorman of Lockport, $25 In memory of loved ones.
Carol Hussey of Middleport, $25 for Stuart Gaskill.
Martha C. Marvin of Lockport, $25 in memory of Mary F. Marvin.
David and Ann Smith of Lockport, $25 in memory of deceased family members.
Timothy Paul of Lockport, $25 in memory of Roger Paul, David Paul, Ann Marie DeCesare and deceased Paul and Toohey family members.
Ann Horning of Newfane, $25 in memory of Evelyn Rettberg.
Burt Marshall of Lockport, $25 in memory of Ellen Marshall.
Cindy Dodge of Lockport, $25.
Patty Hagan of Lockport, $25.
Phyliss Beckstein of Lockport, $25 with a message: “Sending blessings & good health to my neighbors.”
Marge Reinard of Lockport, $25 in memory of Carley Madigan.
Shirley Linnenbank of Olcott, $25 in memory of grandson Mathew Smith.
Mary Beth Beane of Appleton, $25 in lieu of Christmas cards and in memory of Mom, Dad and Kayla.
An unnamed donor from Lockport, $25 in memory of Gary W. Few.
An unnamed donor, $25 in memory of deceased family members.
Mallory Moebs of Gasport, $30 in memory of Matthew and Mary Wronski.
Judith Pratz of Lockport, $30.
An unnamed donor from Lockport, $35.
Joan Brewer of Lockport, $40 in memory of Walter Brewer.
Ruth Naylor of Lockport, $50 in memory of those we love.
Wayne and Lori Rhinehart of Middleport, $50 in honor of Dan Wilson.
Roy and Carol Macaluso of Lockport, $50 in memory of Michael Beiter.
Robert and Sylvia Mosure of Newfane, $50 in memory of Mosure and Sosnowski family members.
Michael Converso of Williamsville, $50 in memory of MaryLou and Nick Converso.
Kevin and Carol Brady of Lockport, $50 in honor of great-granddaughters Ava and Mckenzie Randall.
Judy Snow of Lockport, $50 in memory of Jim and Bernie Snyder.
Michael Converso of Williamsville, $50 in memory of Frank Mangiafesto.
Barb and Chris Aikin of Sanborn, $50 in memory of Clarence Bailey and Herbert and Lydia Aikin.
Kent and Joan Crea of Lockport, $50 in honor of dedicated medical workers.
Kevin and Amy Curtin of Lockport, $50 in honor of Thomas and Lorraine Curtin, and in memory of Ken Lever.
Peggyann Liddell of Burt, $50 in memory of family and friends.
Rita McGinnis of Lockport, $50 in memory of deceased family members of the Clark and McGinnis families.
Karen DeFilippo of Lockport, $50 in memory of Mike DeFilippo, Adam Mottorn, Donna Magolis and Sharon Baker.
Laura Roskopf of Lockport, $50.
Howard Kropp Sr. of Middleport, $50 in memory of Lawrence and Laura Kropp Sr. and family.
Joan Buri-Shaffer of Lockport, $50.
John and Susan Witmer of Lockport, $50 in memory of neighbor Dorothy Barrancotta.
Skorik family of Wilson, $50 in memory of Jim.
Martha and Dan Buchanan of Lockport, $50 in memory of Marcus and Donna Enos and Mary Buchanan, and in lieu of Christmas cards. “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”
Cmor family of Lockport, $50 in memory of Roger and Maureen Buzynski.
Gary and Krista Wass of Lockport, $50 in memory of deceased family members.
Alice Ranney of Getzville, $50 in memory of Wayne and Edith Ranney.
Eleanor Gillmeister of Lockport, $50 in memory of parents.
Doloros Stinson of Lockport, $50 in memory of Bud.
Paul E. Stoops of Lockport, $50 in memory of Mom & Dad.
Cynthia and Alan Robertson of Newfane, $50 in memory of Mark P. Robertson.
Wenda Finch of Newfane, $50 in memory of deceased Wheaton & Finch family members.
An unnamed donor from Lockport, $50.
An unnamed donor, $50 in memory of Leon Myers.
An unnamed donor from Lockport, $50.
An unnamed donor from Lockport, $50 in memory of loved ones.
Carl Kilroy, $60 in memory of Mark Kilroy.
Michael Coverso of Williamsville, $75 in memory of Dominic Converso.
Kathleen Killion of Lockport, $75 in memory of deceased family and friends.
Myrtle Rebekah Lodge #84, East Amherst, $75 in memory of Sister Loretto.
The Nieman Family of Gasport, $100 in honor of Mickey and Wanda Ficarra and William and Ruth Nieman, and in memory of Donna Nieman.
His family in Lockport, $100 in memory of Mark Wheatley.
David and Janice Wilson of Lockport, $100 in memory of loved ones gone before us.
P. Platt of Lockport, $100 in memory of the Minunni and Napoleone families and Dave Platt.
Cathleen March of Lockport, $100 in memory of loved ones.
Laurel Hohman of Clarence, $100 in honor of Patrcia DuFour.
Sandra Salvucci-Reynolds of Newfane, $100 in memory of Joseph Mecca, MaryAnn Sheriff, Emmie Soalvucci and Sam Hixson.
Joe and Teresa Kearns of Lockport, $100 in memory of mom Peggy Kearns.
Lorene Harper of Lockport, $100 in memory of her husband, sons and mother.
Suzanne Wilson of Lockport, $100 in honor of Edna Stubbs.
William Moebs of Lockport, $100 in memory of Matthew and Mary Wronski.
Robert and Randi Marohn of Pendleton, $100 in loving memory of their son Robert.
Lockport Hot Country Liners, $100 in memory of those they lost.
Mike and Tammy Steen of Lockport, $100 in memory of loved ones.
Karen and Mike Fenzl of Lockport, $100 in memory of William and Freda Johnston, Carol Freda Johnston, Nancy and John Bush, Pete and Honey Durie and Jack and Juleen Fenzl.
Bob and Patty Russell of Lockport, $100 in honor of Salvation Army volunteers.
Dave and Rose Nowak of Lockport, $100 in memory of Teri Nowak and Monica Muggelberg.
Mary McIntosh of Lockport, $100 in memory of Gretchen and Charlie Ridler.
Loanne McCollum of Lockport, $100 in honor of Jesus, her savior, and in memory of husband Robert McCollum.
Gloria Brown of Lockport, $100 in memeory of husband Robert I. Brown.
David Sherman of Olcott, $100 in honor of Donald and Wilma Sherman.
Doug Wurzer of Lockport, $100 in memory of Donna Lou Dear and the Wurzer family.
Patrick and Maria Radigan of Lockport, $100 in memory of Maureen Radigan.
Tom and Mary Ulrich of Lockport, $100 in memory of daughter Jennifer Marie and all deceased family members.
Billie Jo Harrington of Lockport, $100.
Gala family of Lockport, $100 in memory of Leo and Cecilia Roskopf.
The Coleman and McArdle families of Lockport, $100 in memory of John and Helen Coleman.
Carson and Cindy Kelley of Akron, $100 in memory of family and friends.
Ralph Wolfe of Gasport, $100 in memory of the Wolfe and Volschow families.
Friends from Wilson, $100 in honor of Mike Bechtel.
The Jessup family of Lockport, $100 in memory of Grace Jessup.
Clyde and Barbara Mayer of Newfane, $100 in memory of George E. Parsons.
Tom and Cathy Gorman of Lockport, $100 in memory of Louis and Anthony Torriere and Tom and Hazel Gorman.
Mike and Tery Cosby of Lockport, $100 in memory of Leo Conley.
Judith Hall of Gasport, $100 in memory of husband Loren Hall.
Rol and Diane Currie of Lockport, $100 in memory of the Currie and Fraser families.
Tom and Sue Vogt of Lockport, $100 in honor of all essential workers.
John and Kathy Phillips of Lockport, $100 in memory of Sylvester and Ann Godzisz.
Dr. and Mrs. Brijendra Gupta of Lockport, $100 in honor of their parents.
Mark Ellis of Lockport, $100 in memory of the Ellis and Nunnari families.
Gervy Zanow and Carol Restino of Lockport, $100 in memory of loved ones.
Ron and Rosie Gursling of Lockport, $100 in honor of deceased family members.
Reg and Cindy Adams and Mary Murphy of Lockport, $100 in memory of Bob and Mary Simpson and Reg and Sis Adams.
Mary Murphy of Lockport, $100 in memory of C. Kingsley Murphy.
An unnamed donor from Lockport, $100 in honor of Ron Main.
An unnamed donor from Lockport, $100 with a message: “Peace on Earth. Goodwill to All.”
An unnamed donor from Lockport, $100.
An unnamed donor from Lockport, $100.
An unnamed donor from Lockport, $100.
An unnamed donor from Lockport, $100 in memory of John and Christine Burke.
An unnamed donor, $100 in memory of Brian, Ralph, Winona and Karen.
An unnamed donor from Gasport, $100.
An unnamed donor from Lockport, $100.
An unnamed donor from Lockport, $100.
George and Catherine Tocco of Lockport, $150 in honor of Anthony and Richard LaForest and Nardi Tocco.
Introl Design of Lockport, $150.
Linda McNamara of Lockport, $150 in memory of mom Helen Liddell.
TerryAnn Stodolka-Kropp of Middleport, $150 in memory of parents Austin and Theresa Stodolka, grandparents Timothy and Genevive Riordan and daughters, and grandparents Joseph and Anna Stodolka.
Peter Covell of Lockport, $150.
Linda McNamara of Lockport, $150 in memory of mom Helen Liddell.
An unnamed donor from Lockport, $150.
Jeffrey and Mary Collins of Lockport, $200 in memory of Raymond, Betty and Carol Czerwinski.
Ancient Order of Hiberians, William Ryan Division, Lockport, $200.
Ed and RoseAnn Roberts of Lockport, $200 in memory of parents Dr. Edward and Catherine Roberts and Frank and Louise Kolber.
Valarie and Kenneth Pettapiece of Lockport, $200 in memory of family members gone but not forgotten.
Ron Hertel of Ransomville, $200 in memory of Eileen Hertel and Lily Moran.
Theresa Vinson of Lockport, $200 with a message: “Merry Christsmas to the loves of my life in Heaven, Eric, Mom, Rick and Vince.”
An unnamed donor from Lockport, $200.
An unnamed donor from Lockport, $200.
Chuck and Gail Loiacano of Lockport, $250 in memory of parents Charlie and Rose and Ross and Mary.
Lockport Public Library staff, $250.
David Fleischmann of Orchard Park, $250.
Steven and Cynthia Cotten of Lockport, $300.
Mr. and Mrs. David Litz of Lockport, $300 in memory of parents.
An unnamed donor from Lockport, $300.
Lockport Canoe Club, $423.42 in honor of club supporters and members.
Jim and Sue Richards of Middleport, $500.
Dick and Gloria Huth of Lockport, $500 in memory of daughter Stacey.
Hess Road Wesleyan Church, Appleton, $500 “in Honor of the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ, and serving God since 1878.”
An unnamed donor from Kentucky, $500 in memory of Mr. Butler.
An unnamed donor from Lockport, $500 in honor of their parents.
James Cronkhite of Lockport, $650 in memory of deceased Cronkhite family members.
Lockport Police Department, $675.
Clarence and Bonita Say of Newfane, $1,500 in memory of Damon Say.
An unnamed donor, $5,000 in memory of James D. Spedding.
Gifts to the soup kitchen fund are still gratefully accepted. Drop off or mail checks (with “soup kitchen” written on the memo line) to The Salvation Army, 50 Cottage St., Lockport, NY 14094.
