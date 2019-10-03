BARKER — Dozens of residents turned out to a Barker Central School District-organized forum Wednesday to voice their opinions on a multitude of potential projects that the district is exploring for inclusion in its next Capital Improvement Project.
District Superintendent Jacob Reimer stressed to the audience that the capital improvement project is “extremely conceptual.”
“These are not set in stone,” he added.
The school board enlisted new architects to see whether there were improvements they could find and was presented with a list of various projects that the district could undertake.
The two main ideas that are being explored are consolidation of the two cafeterias and consolidation of libraries in two versus four areas on campus. The library project could cost upwards of $3 million for the most expensive proposal and the cafeteria project could cost upwards of $2.2 million for the most expensive proposal.
Some other ideas presented included redoing the auditorium entrance, refurbishing and redoing the playground, repairing the track and its drainage, constructing an artificial turf field, refurbishing athletic fields and refurbishing a parking lot.
If the district chose to take on all of those projects, the tab would be about $13.6 million. Reimer noted that’s the maximum cost to undertake every job and each job has to be approved by district voters.
The district would recover 88 percent of the cost of any capital improvements through state aid, Reimer said. The rest of the project tab would be paid from the district's capital reserve fund, which contains about $4 million.
After Reimer’s presentation, audience members asked a lot of questions and voiced concerns about some of the proposed projects.
One man asked what would happen if Barker no longer is a separate district and has merged with one or more other districts. Reimer said he didn’t believe the district will merge with any other districts. Total student enrollment currently is about 750, he added.
“Nobody is moving into this community other than the Amish,” the man replied.
A woman asked whether district residents could pick and choose the projects they would like to see done. Yes, they can, Reimer replied.
Several times, Reimer was asked whether state building aid is guaranteed for all of the proposed projects. Reimer said the state education department would approve the aid after voters approve the projects.
Another forum on capital improvements is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the high school auditorium.
