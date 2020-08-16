Dr. Beney's Moving -- right around the block

A vacant building at the city’s southeast corner may soon be getting a new tenant in adult and pediatric specialist Dr. Christopher E. Beney, MD PC.
The Lockport Common Council unanimously approved a resolution earlier this month that calls for a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on a proposed special use permit for the large, vacant building on the highly-visible corner lot property at 1149 Lincoln Ave.
It’s the longtime location of the former Crafts & Creations business. Dr. Beney would like to convert the structure into a medical office.
“Lockport has be my home for the past 20 years,” Dr. Beney said. “We are committed to providing the best medical care to our patients during these difficult times. A larger office will enable me to run our medical practice more smoothly and safely for staff and patients.
Dr. Beney said doubling his current space allows him to provide the optimal social distancing standards that will protect both patients and staff.
“We will have three separated waiting rooms and dedicated sick entrances for potentially contagious patients,” he said.
The property — owned by Kenyon LTD Partnership — is currently zoned “Business-1,” which does not allow for medical practices.
The city’s planning board recently approved the special use permit for the site, which now awaits council approval.
The 0.71-acre lot currently boasts a 9,920-square-foot structure, which was built in 1977. Crafts and Creations was a popular Lockport business for decades (its five-star rating review on Facebook was a 4.9).
It officially closed in June of last year, according to an announcement made on Facebook.
Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman said the move is a win-win for both the city and Dr. Beney.
“I appreciate Dr. Beney’s commitment to our community, as seen with his continuing investment in improving his facilities,” she said.
“It will be a positive gain for the area.”
Dr. Beney’s current offices are at 77 Elizabeth Drive in the city, just around the corner from his future office building. He hopes to open his new office later this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.