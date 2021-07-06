Dr. Libby joins Oak Orchard medical practice

LYNDONVILLE — Family physician Dr. Margaret Libby has moved her practice to Oak Orchard Health, 77 S. Main St., from Barker. All scheduled appointments with Libby will take place there.
“I chose to move to Oak Orchard Health because it was a good fit for me and my patients. I enjoy practicing rural medicine and that’s their focus as well,” Libby said.
As a family medicine physician, Libby also specializes in occupational health, care of the disabled, addictions, and behavioral health medicine with a focus on the social determinants of health (non-health-related conditions such as housing, education, and work that affect one’s health).
Libby will staff the practice with Family Nurse Practitioner Michelle Okonieczny, according to Oak Orchard Health CEO Mary Ann Pettibon.
Libby received her medical degree at SUNY Buffalo School of Medicine and completed her residency at Buffalo General Hospital. She also received an MS in Occupational Therapy from Columbia University.
Oak Orchard Health, founded in 1966, has grown from a migrant health project into an integrated nonprofit health center with 11 locations including Albion, Alexander, Batavia, Brockport, Corfu, Lyndonville, Hornell and Warsaw.
