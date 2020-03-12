There are still no positive cases of the novel coronavirus in either Niagara or Erie counties, according to the latest figures released Thursday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
During what has become a daily briefing on the spread of the virus, Cuomo said the number of cases statewide has increased to 328, up by 112 since Wednesday. In response, state officials announced they are banning visits to nursing homes and effectively shutting Manhattan's theater district.
Cuomo also announced some major changes in an effort to reduce the density of people across the state, including the suspension of gatherings in excess of 500 people and the closure of all theaters on Broadway in Manhattan.
The limitations on the size of gatherings statewide include reductions in legal capacity by 50 percent of any venue with an occupancy of 500 or lower. The limit on gatherings will be imposed starting at 5 p.m Friday and have already impacted a host of events throughout the Western New York community.
For instance, the Niagara Falls St. Patrick's Day celebration was cancelled as part of the state's response to the spread of the novel coronavirus. Buffalo's annual parade was also cancelled.
Mayor Robert Restaino announced Thursday that the city's annual parade and celebration - originally scheduled for today - was called off in the wake of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement that gatherings in excess of 500 people are being banned across the state in light of the virus situation.
Restaino said it is not yet clear if the St. Patrick's Day celebration - which traditionally includes what's billed as the "World's Shortest Parade" downtown - will be rescheduled at a later date.
In an ominous sign that the virus is spreading within the state, eight upstate counties that previously had no COVID-19 cases found themselves dealing with one patient each as of Thursday: Albany, Broome, Delaware, Dutchess, Herkimer, Monroe, Orange and Rockland.
Meanwhile, the tnumber of cases in Ulster County went from one to four while Saratoga's total was upped to three after it gained one new patient.
All five boroughs of New York City had virus patients, with the number therejumping to 95, an increase of 43. But Westchester County, getting 27 new infections, remained the epicenter of New York's outbreak, with 148 cases.
Significant numbers of infections are also being experienced on Long Island, with Nassau County getting 13 new ones for a total of 41, while Suffolk County's tally increased by 14, bringing the total there to 20.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state is also banning gatherings of 500 or more people, a move that will halt Broadway theater performances in Manhattan.
The limits on pubic gatherings do not apply to schools.
Explaining New York's decision to keep public schools open during the health crisis, he said children are believed to be more resilient to the contagion and closing classrooms would be "tremendously disruptive to society."
Another initiative aimed at reducing crowd density will cut by half the allowed capacity of venues holding up to 500 people.
The governor also said his administration is considering the idea of canceling all elective surgeries at hospitals in order to make room for an expected increase in admissions for virus infection.
New nursing home rules include a requirement that all staffers wear surgical masks to help contain the spread of infections. State officials said family members and friends of patients will be encouraged to chat with them over digital platforms.
By slashing crowd density, the state is trying to counter the ability of the infection to jump from one person to another.
"Science dictates these decisions," he said.
"This was always going to get worse before it gets better," said Cuomo, who said a push to expand testing of potential virus-infected people will likely lead to further boosts in the state's total of positive COVID-19 patients.
Cuomo also suggested there are ominous signs that there will be significant negative impacts to the state's fiscal health and business climate. He emphasized that the state government would be unable to bail out any businesses on the brink of collapse as economic activity decreases.
"It would bankrupt the state," said Cuomo. He said the federal government should assist states left financially battered by the economic slowdown the contagion is leaving in its wake.
The governor also voiced concerns that rapid shifts in economic activity from the cancellation of events and travel restrictions are going to complicate ongoing efforts to recalibrate revenue projections at a time when the state faces a March 31 deadline for enacting a new budget.
The revenue estimates that were made weeks ago were "based on a reality that no longer exists," he said.
Cuomo wrapped up his latest update on the state's response to the pandemic just before the final bell rang on Wall Street, on an afternoon when amassive sell-off led to a drop of nearly 10 percent in the Down Jones industria average, with other exchanges being jolted as well.
The governor said he has had several conversations with Vice President Mike Pence, the Trump administration's overseer of the federal response to novel coronavirus. Cuomo said Pence has been "very helpful" in assisting New York with its push to expand testing of samples collected from people who may have been exposed to the virus.
New York's revenue collections are also expected to wane as a result of postponements of next week's St. Patrick's Day parade in Manhattan and the suspensions of the National Basketball and National Hockey League seasons, along with cancellations of collegiate basketball and hockey tournaments.
Cuomo also announced the first "drive through" COVID-19 testing facility on the East Coast will begin operations Friday in New Rochelle, the Westchestercommunity hardest hit by the outbreak.
The virus has caused anxiety among the nation's 9 million immunocompromised people who face grave health risks if they become infected by COVID-19.
One of them, heart transplant recipient Fred Harris, 66, of upstate Delhi, told CNHI he believes the number of infections is far higher than the more than 1,500 Americans who have tested positive.
"If you can't test, then you really don't know how far it ha spread," said Harris, taking note of the heath care system's inability to keep pace with requests for tests from people who believe they have been exposed.
Since he had already been avoiding situations that elevated his risk to infections before the current outbreak, Harris said he has become accustomed to limiting his social interactions and keeping himself occupied with is home recording studio, composing music and other activities.
"I wouldn't say I'm worried, because the whole idea after a transplant is to try to return to a normal life," he said. "It's that I'm conscious. You're not supposed to shake hands or hug people. My philosophy is everyone is a potential Typhoid Mary."
"I will wave to you from across the street," Harris added. "But I won't come across to hug you."
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com .
