'Drive nice and normal': Professionals offer advice to save gas

With the price of gas in recent days reaching $4.26 a gallon for regular unleaded, just shy of the July 9, 2008 record of $4.31, people familiar with vehicles have tips on how to save at the gas pump.
The American Automobile Association of Central New York said a recent survey of 1,051 adults shows 59% of Americans were willing to change their driving habits if gas hit $4 a gallon, and 75% would need to if it gets to $5 a gallon.
Of people who would change their behavior, 80% would drive less.
Younger drivers, 18 to 34, are three times more likely than older drivers to consider carpooling. The older drivers would rather combine trips and errands, and reduce spending on shopping or dining.
There’s more you can do.
MAINTAIN YOUR VEHICLE
“Just make sure you keep your air pressure set on what they are supposed to be,” said Ray Nauseef, manager of Trombley Tire & Auto on Groton Avenue in Cortland. “That’s the big thing. And keep your maintenance on your vehicles.”
“Keep your fuel system clean and up to date and change your air filter,” said Jesse Goodwin, the manager of Express Auto Care at 146 Clinton Ave. in Cortland.
DRIVE WISELY
“Just drive nice and normal,” Nauseef said. “Don’t step hard on the gas. Drive conservatively and keep maintenance on your vehicles.”
“If you can, avoid the rush hours, I would recommend doing that because you can be in stop-and-go traffic, which uses more gas,” he added.
The American Automobile Association offers more tips:
• Map your route before you go to minimize unnecessary turnarounds and backtracking. Avoid peak traffic times and, if possible, go to “one-stop shops” where you can do multiple tasks.
• Fuel economy peaks around 50 mph on most cars, then drops off as speeds increase. Reducing highway speeds by 5 to 10 mph can increase fuel economy up to 14%.
• A car engine consumes a quart to a half-gallon of fuel per hour when idling, but a warm engine only takes around 10 seconds worth of fuel to restart. Where safe to do so, shut off your engine if you will be stopped for more than a minute.
• Use “fast pass” or “express” toll lanes to avoid unnecessary stops or slowdowns on the highway.
• Use premium gas only in vehicles that require it. Paying for premium gas for a vehicle that takes regular fuel provides no benefit.
FIND THE BEST PRICE
AAA suggested you use the AAA Mobile App to find out the cheapest price in your area
GROCERY DELIVERIES
Try a grocery delivery service. At least it won’t be your gas. In most cases, you can only get this service by paying a certain amount of money, so shop big.
REWARDS PROGRAMS
Some grocery stores partner with gas stations to offer fuel discounts. Shop at the store, earn points and redeem them at a participating station.
GAS REWARDS PROGRAMS
Some stations offer their own incentive programs that allow customers to save typically 5 cents or more per gallon. Usually, you need to spend a certain amount of money to qualify.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.