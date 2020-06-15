A "drive thru" rabies immunization clinic for cats, dogs and ferrets will take place on July 11 at the Wilson town highway garage, the Niagara County health department announced on Monday.
Due to COVID-19 safety restrictions, immunization of pets is by appointment only. Pet owners must pre-register and provide requested information to get an appointment time. Appointments will be scheduled between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. July 11.
Pre-registration and appointment setting can be accomplished online (https://www.niagaracounty.com/health/Services/Environmental-Health/Rabies/Rabies-Clinic) or by phone (439-7490).
By law, all cats, dogs and domesticated ferrets must have a current rabies vaccination from four months of age and on. Cats and dogs receiving immunization without proof of a previous rabies immunization will receive a certificate valid for one year. Cats and dogs with proof of previous rabies immunizations will receive a certificate that's valid for three years. Ferrets must receive vaccinations annually.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.