Body cam and other footage was placed into evidence Tuesday in Niagara County’s case against a Lockport man charged in connection with a 2022 fatal hit-and-run in the town.
Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek presided as the evidence was submitted and sheriff’s Investigator Keith Hetrick testified about it.
Nathan Marziale, 29, is bound for trial on a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident. He’s believed to be the driver who fatally struck Rafael Medina-Gonzalez, 28, on Dysinger Road about 7 p.m. Feb. 19, 2022.
Medina-Gonzalez, an independent contractor who helped stuck Amazon delivery vehicles get back on the road, was working when he was struck. According to the sheriff’s office, Medina-Gonzalez was dragged by the vehicle that hit him until he fell off the vehicle on Akron Road. He later died at Eastern Niagara Hospital.
Hetrick, who investigated the incident and arrested Marziale, testified during a discovery hearing that, when he tracked down Marziale at his Lincoln Avenue residence about six hours after the collision, Marziale showed him the damage on his vehicle, consented to a search of the vehicle, and consented to a blood test at ENH.
The body cam and other audio footage entered into evidence is from Hetrick’s initial interview with Marziale, who, according to Hetrick, acknowledged that he had struck “somebody” with his vehicle.
Marziale’s attorney, Joshua Ramos, said after the hearing that Marziale’s exact words were “paraphrased” by Hetrick.
Ramos said his client, at the time of the collision, thought he had struck a deer, pulled over and looked around, didn’t see anything and went home. Later that night, Ramos said, Marziale read about an accident on Facebook and, after Hetrick and sheriff’s Capt. Tracy Steen turned up at his door about 1 a.m., he realized he had struck a person.
A trial for Marziale, who has pleaded not guilty to leaving the scene, is scheduled to begin Sept. 11.
