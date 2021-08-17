Thomas Townsend, accused of vehicular manslaughter in a fatal crash along Glenwood Avenue, submitted a claim against the City of Lockport through his attorneys at Viola, Cummings & Lindsay, LLP. It was received by the City Clerk's Office on Aug. 11.
The claim was prompted through “personal injuries, economic damages and/or other damages generally sustained by claims as result of the negligent, careless and reckless disregard.”
Townsend was the driver of a pickup truck that went off the road in the early hours of May 7, killing the passenger. Townsend was charged with a felony charge of second-degree vehicular manslaughter, as well as speeding, driving while intoxicated and moving from lane unsafely.
Townsend’s lawyers contend the city did not maintain the area along the embankment, and the claim notes that there is no shoulder or guardrail that separates the elevation of the road to the ditch below.
Townsend claims that there was, “sustained significant and progressive injuries in his spine necessitating surgical intervention and hospitalization,” as a result of the crash.
The claim states that the City of Lockport has 30 days to pay the claim or legal action may be taken.
Townsend’s lawyer was not available for comment.
