The driver of the pickup involved in Friday’s fatal crash on Glenwood Avenue is now facing charges.
Lockport police said Monday that Thomas R. Townsend, 23, of 40 North St., has been charged with driving while intoxicated, speeding, moving from a lane unsafely, as well as a felony charge of second-degree vehicular manslaughter.
A passenger in the pickup died as a result of the crash.
The accident occurred after midnight on Friday. The pickup had been traveling east on Glenwood when it went off the road and over an embankment.
Lockport police, fire and Twin City ambulance arrived at the scene at 12:23 a.m. after a call from another motorist who saw the vehicle off the roadside.
According to an arrest report, Lockport first responders found the passenger pinned under the vehicle and administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) until Twin City Ambulance and Lockport Fire Department arrived. The man was declared dead at the scene.
Townsend was transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment and evaluation.
Lockport police have not released the victim’s name.
