Driver fleeing police crashes into Niagara Falls house

NIAGARA FALLS — A man is in police custody and facing numerous charges after fleeing from officers.
Just before 3 a.m. Sunday, Niagara Falls police attempted to stop a Ford Fusion when it failed to yield and continued driving eastbound on Ontario Avenue. The male driver eventually lost control and crashed into a house at the corner of 24th and Ontario Avenue.
After crashing, the male driver and female passenger fled from the vehicle on foot. The male was apprehended by police in the 2400 block of Niagara Avenue. The female was not located but police reportedly know her identity.
In addition to the traffic offenses, the vehicle's registration was reportedly suspended for insurance lapse and police located an illegal firearm in the vehicle, according to reports from the scene.
